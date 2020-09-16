More Details On Contracts Being Offered to NXT Call-Ups

It was reported last month that WWE was not offering new contracts to recent NXT call-ups to the RAW and Smackown brands. Fightful reports that several call-ups were recently told that they will discuss new deals soon, but nothing has been offered at this time. WWE’s belief is that travel and schedule have been down since the pandemic started, and with the company already cutting back, there’s no reason for new deals right now.

It was also noted that the money in the contracts is far below what wrestlers were being offered last year.