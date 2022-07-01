More Details On Deal Between AEW and WWE For AEW Wrestlers on RAW

As previously reported, AEW wrestlers Chris Jericho, Paul Wight and Bryan Danielson appeared on RAW via pre-taped video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Cena’s main roster debut. The three spoke fondly of Cena and put him over. The gist of the story was simply that WWE contacted AEW and Tony Khan approved it. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the situation and how it came about.

Per the report, it was Bruce Prichard who called Tony Khan and asked about the clips. He also asked if Mark Henry could do one. Khan thought it sounded like it was a “good show” and a “nice deal”. Khan and the wrestlers also have a “lot of respect” for Cena, so he said he was fine with it if the wrestlers were.

AEW’s Megha Parekh contacted Jericho, Henry, Wight and Danielson and said that Khan agreed and they could do it if they wanted, so they also agreed. Henry filmed one but it didn’t air on RAW.