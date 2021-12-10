More Details On Deals Under WWE’s NIL Program, How Gable Steveson’s Deal Differs

As previously reported, WWE revealed its first class for the NIL – Next In Line program, which includes fifteen collegiate athletes. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the deals, including how Gable Steveson’s deal is different from other athletes in the program.

Steveson currently attends the University of Minnesota where he competes as an NCAA wrestler in the 275 pound weight class. He is the favorite to win a second NCAA title in that class. Steveson is also under a WWE contract and is expected to appear on television this year. He will then start full-time after the college wrestling season. He will then have a multi-year contract. But his deal is not the framework for the others. With outside parties like the NFL and MMA interested in Steveson, WWE wanted to “lock him up” for years.

With the other athletes, their deals will be in the “low double figures” to help them get by in college. In some cases, they will be in the “low triple figures”, or more than $100,000. How much they earn is determined by their star value and social media followings.

Hayley and Hanna Cavinder, for example, are considered “star players” at Fresno State with huge followings on Tik Tok (3.8 million) and Instagram (over 338,000 each). They have done media and endorsements based on their name value. WWE has been interested in them for some time after learning they were the first college athletes to sign a Name, Image and Likeness deal this past summer. It allows them to be paid to endorse products. They have previously appeared on HBO Real Sports to do this, and have an endorsement deal with Boost Mobile. They’ve also appeared on CNBC this past week as well as ESPN. WWE was interested before the NIL program based on the success of the Bella Twins.

The idea from WWE is to get them training to be wrestlers younger, as they normally get collegiate athletes in their late 20s and train them, and by the time they hit the main roster they’re in their 30s. In this case, they’d start to train in their early 20s. None of the deals, however, ensures a WWE contract when their college eligibility is over (unlike Steveson). But it gives them training and attempts to sell them on working for the company if they choose. WWE will be able to look at them over their college careers and in early training before deciding whether or not to make an offer.