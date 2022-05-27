More Details On Decision To Change Venues For WWE Money in the Bank

As previously reported, WWE is moving their Money in the Bank PPV from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It was noted that those who bought tickets already will be refunded and get a chance to get tickets for the new show before anyone else.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that, as you might have guessed, the reason the show was moved was due to a lower amount of ticket sales than expected for a stadium event. However, it’s believed that WWE did end up selling more tickets than would fit in the MGM Grand. That is likely why WWE didn’t just transfer the tickets over to the new venue.

It was also noted that ticket holders were given a password that would give them priority for new tickets in a pre-sale on June 2, but that password has already leaked to non-ticket holders. So it’s possible that those who originally had a ticket for Money in the Bank will no longer be able to attend.

Ticket holders were told yesterday morning. However, the actual decision was made two weeks ago. As for why they kept selling tickets, it may have been to see if the sell on television would have increased buys, which would have stopped the change in venue.

According to Wrestle Tix, there were 17,924 tickets out before the news, although a chunk of those would have been comped or held back. They were only expecting around 25,000 to 30,000 for the show.

Finally, the reason WWE didn’t go with the T Mobile Arena, a larger venue, is because UFC has an event booked there already on that night.