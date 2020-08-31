More Details On Decision To Turn Roman Reigns Heel and Pair Him With Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns made his return at Summerslam and it was eventually revealed that he is a heel now and working with Paul Heyman. It was reported that the plan is for Reigns to be the top heel on the brand while Bray Wyatt becomes the top face. In the latest episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event, Dave Meltzer said that Roman’s heel turn has been in the works for some time.

Reigns has wanted to turn heel for a while and WWE took that into account when planning his return story. The alliance was likely due to the fact that Paul Heyman is currently under a high-paying contract and wasn’t being used.

It was suggested that Heyman may have had some involvement of the creative aspects of Reigns’ title win, as his ‘fingerprints’ seemed to be on the match. The ring collapsing and Reigns coming in at the last minute are ideas Heyman has done in the past. Heyman is no longer working as the RAW executive director but he reportedly has creative influence involving the wrestlers he works with on TV.