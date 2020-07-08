wrestling / News
More Details On Design Of New WWE United States Title, New Belts For Smackdown and NXT Also Ready to Go
As it was previously reported, WWE debuted a new design for the United States Championship on Monday Night RAW, revealed by MVP. Twitter user Dan Beltzer, who broke the story of the new design way back in December, posted some details about the design.
He wrote: “It was 3d laser metal powder printed. Designed and produced by these guys. Wildcat did the paint and assembly. JR “Zilla Leather” did the strap.”
He also noted that WWE has had new Smackdown tag team titles made, but they haven’t been used yet. The NXT belt is also getting a new look.
Beltzer added: “They’ve had new SD tags since WM35 they haven’t used. NXT belt is being replaced with a larger version of the same design.”
