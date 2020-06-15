wrestling / News

More Details On Edge vs. Randy Orton at Backlash, When Edge Got Hurt

June 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash Edge

As we previously reported, Edge was said to have suffered a torn triceps while taping his match with Randy Orton for last night’s WWE Backlash PPV. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the Rated-R Superstar was actually injured during the second set of tapings for the match, as there were reshoots. WWE filmed several sections of the match multiple times, and it’s unknown during which spot Edge suffered the injury.

The match was originally shot on June 7.

article topics :

Edge, Joseph Lee

