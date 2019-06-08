More Details On Fan That Was Kicked Out Of Impact Wrestling Tapings Last Night

It was noted in the Impact Wrestling taping results from last night that a fan was kicked out of the venue for harassing the announce team. The taping had to be delayed to remove the fan, who had been warned to stop but didn’t, so they were ejected. Someone who was at the taping revealed more details to Wrestling Inc.

They said: “A fan was standing up in the front row, yelling random things all night, putting down every match and every move. He’s pushing on the barricade and it’s pushing against Don Callis’ back. He gets asked to sit down. While he’s sitting down, he’s just holding his phone in front of his face and he’s clearly recording the entire time. After the match, he gets asked to put the phone away because there’s no recording. He says on the ticket there is nothing that states that. He’s given three to four warnings in the same conversation and he’s not listening. Then, Atlas Security kicks him out and the entire crowd cheers and sings, ‘Na, na, na, hey, hey, goodbye.’”

It’s unknown who exactly the fan was yelling at or what he was saying. You can see a clip of him getting removed below.