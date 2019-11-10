More Details On Fight Between Jimmy Havoc & Excalibur During AEW Full Gear Weekend, Tony Khan Comments On It

As reported earlier, Jimmy Havoc and Excalibur were involved in a physical altercation over the weekend. BodySlam.net has more details on the incident, adding that the fight happened on Thursday night at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore where a lot of AEW wrestlers and management (including Tony Khan) had gathered to celebrate Tony Schiavone’s birthday.

Havoc, who had reportedly been drinking, and Excalibur got into a verbal altercation which escalated to a physical fight that included Havoc throwing a punch but not connecting, leading to Excalibur putting Havoc in a choke hold. Atlas Security then got involved and were able to get Excalibur to release the choke hold, only for Havoc to resume throwing punches once he came to. The two men then had to be pulled apart. Atlas escorted Havoc out of the restaurant once they were able to pull the two men apart.

Atlas tried to calm Havoc down outside, only to have Excalibur come out and try to talk things out with Havoc. Havoc reportedly wasn’t having it, throwing his phone at Excalibur. The phone missed and ended up hitting a wall and breaking. Security once again had to get involved and sent Excalibur back inside.

The two have reportedly talked things out since the incident and no longer have any heat between them. Havoc is said to be remorseful about the incident.

Tony Khan was asked about the incident at the AEW Full Gear media scrum and seemed to make light of the situation (h/t Fightful).

“I wouldn’t call it a fight, I’ve seen a lot worse in the world of football, both in Engand and the NFL — I’ve seen a lot worse, and I saw a lot worse tonight. They scrapped around and it was cool yesterday.”

Havoc posted a photo of himself shortly before the incident, jokingly trying to stab MJF with a knife, while at the restaurant. He notes in the caption that he got dragged out of the restaurant shortly after the photo was taken.

“Got stuck next to @The_MJF at dinner tonight. I got dragged out of the restaurant just as this pic was taken.”