More Details On Heavy Machinery Story Featured In Liv Morgan Documentary
December 19, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful Select had some more details on a story about Heavy Machinery that was referenced in the Liv Morgan documentary recently featured on the WWE Network. Heavy Machinery went to the ring in basketball shorts and tank tops to wrestle at the last minute back in 2019, after WWE pulled a match between Morgan and Ember Moon.
In the days after the match, a lot of people checked on Otis and Tucker after it was over, as WWE doesn’t like wrestlers to perform without warming up first, as doing so has led to injuries in the past. The two worked a quick match and were praised in the locker room for doing it.
