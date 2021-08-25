More Details On CM Punk’s Return, How Much The Roster Knew

Fightful Select reports that most of the AEW roster didn’t know CM Punk was actually going to be at AEW Rampage last week until he showed up at the United Center in Chicago. They had been talking about his return for weeks but weren’t told about it by Tony Khan or AEW, as he was listed and referred to as “guest.”

Punk was “smiling” and “happy” backstage and was said to be easy to talk to and get along with. He wasn’t kept hidden from anyone and took pictures with the roster before his debut. Most of the roster was at the curtain or by the monitors to watch the segment. After his TV spot, he did promo photos and other similar things, then went out with some of the roster and friends.

The entire roster wasn’t present at Rampage, so some of them will meet Punk for the first time tonight.