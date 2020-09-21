wrestling / News
More Details On Jeff Hardy’s New WWE Contract
September 21, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported last week that Jeff Hardy signed a new deal with the WWE, as the Intercontinental champion noted in an interview his theme song “No More Words” was part of the deal. At the time, it was speculated that the deal was for an additional 3-5 years.
However, PWInsider reports this is not the case. Instead, Hardy’s deal is for another 2-3 years. The time was added to Hardy’s original contract after he spent time away from WWE TV due to injury. Jeff returned to WWE with his brother Matt back in 2017 and Matt’s contract expired earlier this year.
