wrestling / News
More Details On Jerry Lawler Re-Signing With WWE
December 9, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Jerry Lawler signed a new deal with WWE as the contract he had previously was set to expire at the end of the year. PWInsider reports that the deal the King signed was for two years, which means he will remain with WWE through January 2024.
More Trending Stories
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’
- Backstage Update on WWE NXT Contract Status for Candice LeRae
- JONAH Comments On Awkward Moment He Had Meeting Vince McMahon
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair