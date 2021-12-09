wrestling / News

More Details On Jerry Lawler Re-Signing With WWE

December 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jerry Lawler

As we previously reported, Jerry Lawler signed a new deal with WWE as the contract he had previously was set to expire at the end of the year. PWInsider reports that the deal the King signed was for two years, which means he will remain with WWE through January 2024.

