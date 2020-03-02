More Details On Jun Akiyama Working At Performance Center

It was reported earlier today that Jun Akiyama is set to work as a guest coach for the WWE Performance Center from May 12-22. Wrestling Inc reports that Japanese coverage of the news noted that Akiyama and Triple H have been talking since last June. This led to rumors (which were not confirmed) that WWE and AJPW might work together for NXT Japan.

The tweet from AJPW that made the announcement said that Akiyama will meet with Triple H, tour the facility and work with talent. He will also be at the NXT TV tapings. The post also mentions a tournament but it’s unknown what that means.

Rudy Boy Gonzalez worked as a guest coach for the WWE PC last week. Nick Foti, who previously worked for TNA and ROH, was also there as a guest coach.