More Details On Kairi Sane’s Injury, Including What Happened At TLC

As we previously reported, Kairi Sane has been pulled from several live events after Christmas in WWE, and has not been cleared to compete after WWE TLC. It’s believed she suffered an injury at the event, with the speculation being that it was a concussion.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has not given any official word on her status. The only thing confirmed is that there was an injury but WWE has not revealed what injury. Nobody from the company has mentioned a concussion yet.

The report notes that Sane suffered concussions during her time in Japan and at least one since she came to WWE, so she was already high-risk prior to competing in a TLC match. WWE usually keeps stories about concussions quiet if they can, so it’s unlikely they will ever actually announce that’s what she has. The only rule for her possible return is that she will be able to come back when she clears testing. That just depends on how the concussion heals, if that’s what she has. Sane is set to be evaluated right after Christmas. She was reportedly feeling okay at the RAW tapings but wasn’t cleared, so she just walked to the ring on both episodes.

The report also states that Sane continued to take bumps during the match, which might have put her at risk for multiple concussions. One spot of note was when Charlotte Flair slapped her after a botched spear, then of course she also took a powerbomb through a table that she seemed genuinely afraid of. Eventually, Becky Lynch could be seen talking to her and she didn’t work the rest of the match. There were reportedly people backstage who knew something was wrong. Referees were said to have talked to Sane twice and she told them she was fine. No doctor ever came out to look at her. And as previously reported, neither Vince McMahon or Triple H were at the show to make any calls. Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard were running the matches and Fit Finlay was the producer for the TLC match in particular.