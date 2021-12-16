More Details On Kevin Owens’ New Contract With WWE

As we previously reported, Kevin Owens signed a new multi-year deal with WWE as his previous contract was set to expire in January.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Owens’ new deal is for three years. It was also noted that Owens’ contract does not have a no-cut clause.

It’s believed that Owens signed his deal a couple of weeks ago, right around the time his recent main event push started. It was suggested that Owens is likely making within the $2-3 million range per year now. The schedule in WWE isn’t as bad as it used to be with house shows, but Owens specifically may have a reduced schedule in which he works the live events every other or every third week.

Owens himself will provide more information on his signing on Pat Laprade’s podcast, which drops later today.