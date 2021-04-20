More Details on Late Changes to Raw Made by Vince McMahon

– As previously reported, last night’s episode of Raw went through significant last-minute rewrites before the show made it to air live on the USA Network. This reportedly was the result of Vince McMahon arriving late to yesterday’s Raw creative meeting and making several changes to the program. Dave Meltzer discussed the matter on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

On Friday (April 16), WWE had announced a first-time matchup to take place on Raw featuring Braun Strowman vs. Randy Orton. However, WWE quietly stopped advertising the previously announced matchup on Monday. On Raw, Orton would ultimately face Riddle in a match that was made during the show.

According to Meltzer, Vince McMahon arrived to Raw “late in the afternoon,” and then he “tore up the whole show.” The Strowman vs. Orton matchup was a casualty to that as it was one of the items he tore up. This appears to line up with the earlier report suggesting the match was jettisoned from the show due to McMahon’s late requested creative changes for Raw.