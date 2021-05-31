More Details On Lio Rush Appearing At AEW Double or Nothing, He’s Reportedly Signed With NJPW

As reported last night, Lio Rush made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing as the final entrant in the Casino Battle Royale, and Tony Khan later said he was on a handshake deal.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Melzter revealed that Rush has actually signed a contract with NJPW recently and New Japan allowed him to make the AEW appearance. Rush may work more shows with AEW but likely won’t be signed to the company as he’s a “New Japan guy.”