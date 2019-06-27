More Details On Low PPV Numbers and Attendance For WWE Stomping Grounds

As we’ve previously noted, the attendance for WWE Stomping Grounds was really bad, as paid attendance was said to be between 4,000 and 4,500, while the total was around 6,000. PPV numbers weren’t much better, as earlier this week, it was suggested they were so bad, they were “stunning”.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had some more details on the low attendance, as well as the PPV numbers, which were roughly estimated to be between 98,000 and 99,000. He noted that this isn’t as “ghastly” as the earlier reports made it out to be, but it’s still the lowest in WWE history. This is down 33% from Money in the Bank and other normal PPV events, and lower than WWE Super Showdown.

He added as far as attendance goes, there were no “walk-up” purchases of tickets for the event, meaning that everyone that was there bought their tickets in advance.

As we noted, attendance for RAW and Smackdown weren’t good either, as live arena photos showed large portions of the arena with empty seats.