More Details On Luke Harper’s Return: When He Was Called Back, How WWE Kept Him Hidden

One of the bigger stories from last night’s WWE Clash of Champions PPV was the return of Luke Harper, who helped Erick Rowan defeat Roman Reigns. This came after months of being off of TV from Harper, with some reports stating that he was more or less done with the company and waiting out his contract.

PWInsider reports that Harper was not listed on the format sheet for Clash of Champions and was kept hidden until just before the Reigns vs. Rowan match was set to take place. No one saw him backstage until moments before he made his return.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said that Harper was called on Friday to come in. At this point the plan is for Harper and Rowan to continue teaming against Roman Reigns. Meltzer clarified he didn’t know who Reigns’ partner would be, if any, but did speculate it could be Daniel Bryan.