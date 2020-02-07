wrestling / News
More Details On Matt Riddle’s Alleged Backstage Heat In WWE, How Vince McMahon Feels
It was reported last week that Matt Riddle has backstage heat in WWE, which is why he was eliminated from the Royal Rumble in only 40 seconds. Riddle reportedly had an altercation with Brock Lesnar, who told him that they will never work together and he should stop challenging him on social media. Riddle has been saying for years that he wants to retire Lesnar on Twitter and in interviews. This led to WWE telling NXT talent not to call out RAW or Smackdown stars on social media.
In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that the reason Vince McMahon is at odds with Riddle is because of his social media posts and challenges. Lesnar is said to have “tremendous pull” with McMahon and since he didn’t like it, that hurts Riddle.
McMahon also believes that Riddle is an “outside guy” and has no respect for the “hierarchy of the business” by challenging Goldberg and Lesnar.
