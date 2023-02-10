wrestling / News
More Details On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract, Correction on What She’s Earning
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the rumors that Mercedes Mone is making more in NJPW than Chris Jericho did are false. According to the WON, Mone is “not even close” to making what Jericho made and is not making as much as she could make in WWE or AEW. However, it’s still “very good” money for a per-appearance deal.
The money would seem to suggest that Mone is wrestling for New Japan and STARDOM because she wants to for the experience. She also has more freedom to pursue acting roles and other business ventures than she would in WWE. It was noted that while AEW would also give her that freedom, she also would not be able to go back to WWE for a minimum of three years if she signed there.
