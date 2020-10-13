More Details on Mia Yim Filing Trademark on Ring Name, WWE Notified of Cancellation for Active Trademark

– As noted earlier, WWE Superstar Mia Yim, aka Retribution’s Reckoning, recently filed a trademark for her longtime ring name. Heel By Nature.com has some more details on Yim filing a trademark for the name, including WWE being notified for an upcoming cancellation for the company’s active trademark on the name.

Yim, real name Stephanie Bell, filed her trademark on October 8 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Her filing attempt included screenshots of her work using the name as a wrestler going back to 2009 and was said to have been outside outside the realm of WWE.

Per the report, WWE at the moment has an active trademark filing for Mia Yim that the USPTO will cancel later this year. This is because the USPTO sent WWE a letter on June 11 asking the company to provide a letter of consent regarding the name, but WWE has yet to fulfill that documentation request. The USPTO noted the following reasoning for the pending cancellation for the “Mia Yim” filing:

“Registration is refused because the applied-for mark consists of or comprises a name, portrait, or signature identifying a particular living individual whose written consent to register the mark is not of record.”

WWE now has until December 11 to provide the USPTO with the requested documentation. It would reportedly require Yim’s own signature where she would consent to WWE’s own registration for the trademark.

Mia Yim signed with WWE in September 2018 after competing in that year’s Mae Young Classic.