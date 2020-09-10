wrestling / News
More Details On Miro Signing With AEW
September 10, 2020 | Posted by
Miro made his AEW debut last night, showing up as Kip Sabian’s best man and cutting a brief promo against his former employer. It was reported then that he is signed to a long-term that will last longer than a year.
Fightful confirmed that and also provided a few more details. Talks between Miro and AEW had been going on for “quite a while” and that deal is “long term pending an option on the deal.” It was also noted that the deal allows Miro to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling if he wants, as well as select independent dates. However it prohibits other American TV dates, much like Jon Moxley, so New Japan USA is unlikely.
