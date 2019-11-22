wrestling / News
Various News: More Details On MLW’s Deal With Tom Lawlor, Hype Video for MLW Women’s Division
November 22, 2019 | Posted by
– As we reported earlier today, MLW has signed Tom Lawlor to a new multi-year contract after previous reports indicated he was done with the company.
According to PWInsider, the deal was signed overnight. It was previously announced that Lawlor was leaving after the two sides reached a stalemate in negotiations. Lawlor had been set to finish up his run at the New York City TV taping on December 5. Instead, Court Bauer decided to try again to get him to agree to a new day. Bauer made the attempt several days ago and they finally agreed on details around 2 AM ET last night.
– MLW has released a new video hyping up their women’s division.
