More Details On MVP’s Current Role In WWE

We reported earlier this week that MVP was no longer working as a producer in WWE and as can be seen on this week’s RAW, is once again a full time talent. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason MVP is no longer working as a producer is because was furloughed with other producers back in April. MVP was one of the recent hires for that position, as he was brought back for the Royal Rumble and a match the next night, then got a tryout.

Paul Heyman also wanted him to be Bobby Lashley’s new manager, and he had been doing some announcing on Main Event. However, he is now simply an on-air talent, as he was already working as a manager by the time he was furloughed. It’s possible that he will get the producer role back once WWE feels they are in a better position financially after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.