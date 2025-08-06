More Details On New ESPN App That Will Carry WWE PLEs

As previously reported, ESPN has acquired the rights to WWEs premium live events in a new five-year deal that will see shows stream on a new ESPN App starting in 2026. The company issued a press release with more details about the app, which launches later this month, August 21.

The new platform, which will be integrated into an enhanced ESPN App, will provide fans with full access to ESPN’s suite of networks and services, including live WWE and UFC events. The debut lines up with the kickoff of college football and the NFL preseason, the US Open, international soccer, and the early stages of the WNBA and Premier Lacrosse League playoffs.

The service, branded as ESPN DTC, offers two subscription plans. The standout is an unlimited plan priced at $29.99 a month, which grants full access to:

* ESPN’s linear channels (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes)

* ESPN on ABC

* ESPN+

* ESPN3, SECN+, ACCNX

That’s over 47,000 live events each year, plus studio shows, original programming, and on-demand replays, including access to WWE coverage, PPV analysis, and documentaries like the acclaimed 30 for 30 series. As a launch promotion, fans can also bundle the ESPN unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99 a month for the first year. Subscribers will have access to ESPN’s major studio shows, from SportsCenter and NFL Live to The Pat McAfee Show and College GameDay. Both WWE and UFC will be featured prominently in weekly recaps, preview specials, and live-event coverage.

The newly enhanced ESPN App promises a more personalized experience, with integrated features like multiview, live stats, fantasy sports tools, betting info, and tailored content through the “SC For You” feed.