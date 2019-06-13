More Details On NJPW to Saturday Nights on AXS TV, G1 Climax Coverage

As we previously reported, NJPW and WOW will be moving to Saturday nights on AXS TV starting on July 13, after previously airing on Fridays. With NJPW, this will coincide with the Saturday G1 Climax events, allowing AXS to provide real-time live coverage. In fact, night one of the G1 Climax from Dallas will air live on July 6 at 6 PM ET.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this was not just done for the G1 coverage, but also to avoid competition from WWE when the company moves to Friday nights on FOX in October.

During the network’s G1 coverage, the top matches from each show will be edited to two hours on a same day tape delay. The shows that air will be on July 13 (Ota Ward Gym in Tokyo), July 20 (Korakuen Hall in Tokyo), July 27 (Aiichi Gym in Nagoya), August 3 (Edion Arena in Osaka) and the A Block finals on August 10 (Budokan Hall). The B Block finals will air on August 17 and the G1 Finals air on August 24.

The lineups for the tournament will be announced next week, with the A and B block members announced at NJPW’s show on June 16 at Korakuen Hall. The top matches for every night of the tournament will be announced on June 17 at the same venue. Both shows will air live on New Japan World and are sold out. The complete cards will likely follow on June 18.