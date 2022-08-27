More Details On Perception of Thunder Rosa Backstage, How She Handled Jamie Hayter Injury

It was previously reported that Thunder Rosa, who was recently forced out of AEW All Out due to injury, had heat in the AEW women’s locker room. In particular, it was suggested she had legitimate issues with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. An initial report from Voices of Wrestling stated that Rosa and Baker haven’t been able to “stand each other” for a year now, and the issues with Hayter started after Hayter had her nose broken in a match with Rosa.

A new report from David Bixenspan of Fanbyte has some more details on the situation, especially as it relates to the heat on Rosa. As noted, it was believed there were women who thought the AEW Women’s World Champion worked too stiff.

Bixenspan also confirmed a report from VoW’s Joe Lanza that suggested Rosa hid n the bathroom after breaking Hayter’s nose at Battle of the Belts III. A separate source from Lanza’s indicated that “hiding in the bathroom” was likely a stretch, but there is some truth to it that may have caused two stories to get combined. Rosa was reportedly “nowhere to be found” after that match. One source said that she “sprinted” from the ring when the match was over. However, that same source said that Rosa eventually was found and told about the injury, then tried to apologize. She later locked herself in the bathroom, which is what likely lead to the “hiding” rumors. In addition to this, there were also reports that Rosa ‘sandbagged’ Shafir during their Dynamite match in June.

Bixenspan noted that he spoke to eight different sources in AEW to try and figure out what was going on with Rosa and her reputation backstage. One thing that seems to split everyone is whether Rosa’s actions have been intentional or not. One past opponent claimed that she was “badly trained” and “never improved her fundamentals”, but thought maybe some incidents were not accidents. They noted that when Rosa makes a mistake and the match suffers, it’s in a way that makes the opponent look bad. The source felt that Rosa was reluctant to take bumps and offense from opponents.

Another source who worked with Rosa backstage in Lucha Underground disagreed about her training and skills. They added that “nobody” can say she lacks fundamentals.

Rosa also reportedly has a reputation for hurting people with her strikes, with one source noting that her reputation goes as far back as her run in ROH in 2019. Two different women mentioned her low dropkick to a seated opponent, saying that when they took the move, they were worried it had “broken my face”. They that they felt there was a difference between laying shots in and hurting your opponent. One said that Rosa would “beat the fuck out of people.”

A third opponent defended the move and said that it was just “stiff.” She said that she took a hard strike but the issue was addressed and they moved on. She described Rosa’s offense as “snug” but not “reckless or too much.” If it did get bad, Rosa would apologize and it’d be over.

The report also noted that Rosa as a reputation of an attitude towards non-contract workers doing extra work on the AEW Dark shows. One extra said that Rosa berated her and accused her of being poorly trained after their match. A wrestler under contract also remembered Rosa yelling at an extra loud enough to hear it down the hall. She noted that Rosa yelled at the extra for forgetting all of their spots when Rosa allegedly has a history of doing the same thing. She added that Rosa comes off as “aloof”, when when she tries to be more positive, such as giving the impression she’s talking down to veterans when saying she can help them.

However, it should be noted that two other extras that Bixenspan spoke with were very positive about working with Rosa. One said that she had always been nice to her, sitting down with her and friends to talk about the business. They described their interactions as “nothing but positive.”

At this time, it seems that the women of AEW are split in their interactions with Rosa and how they feel about her personally and professionally.