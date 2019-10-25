More Details On Plans For New Japan Pro Wrestling of America

As we reported earlier this week, NJPW announced New Japan Pro Wrestling of America, an expansion that will tour the US starting next year with around 27 events. The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the announcement and the plans for the subsidiary.

As of now, the plan is to run multi-day tours, similar to what they did in the Northeast an the Super J Cup on the West Coast. The US dates would happen between Japanese tours at first, instead of while the Japanese tours are happening. However, they could run split crews at some point. The company launches next month on November 9 anad 11 with shows in San Jose and Los Angeles.

While Bushiroad’s Takaaki Kidani had hired Harold Meij to lead these plans, neither he nor Michael Craven are part of it. All the US shows have been promoted by the Japanese-speaking side of the company, which was by design. This is due to fans who complained that Meij had been trying to Americanize the promotion and not give US fans the real thing. Ohbari was an employee for Bushiroad and was move to NJPW in 2018. Before that he had no experience with wrestling. There are some who believe he’s being groomed to be the backup for Harold Meij.

So far they have sold around 1,700 tickets for San Jose in a 2,500 seat building and plenty left at the Globe Theater. The new company is based in Southern California, in Carson, at the Los Angeles Dojo. Bushiroa are the owners and NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi will also be the chairman of the US branch. Takami Ohbari is listed as the CEO and Michiaki Nishizawa is CFO.

As of now, they plan to run more tryouts and camps to develop stars in North America that would be trained by Katsuyori Shibata. They will run shows in arenas with 2,000 fans or less.