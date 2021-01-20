More Details On Plans For Wrestlemania 37 Weekend

PWInsider reports that the current plan for Wrestlemania 37, which is expected to take place over two nights, is for each night to be a three hour show. Each show will likely run from 7-10 PM ET, not including the Kickoff Show.

Other than Wrestlemania, nothing is locked in for that weekend. While there have been talks of holding a virtual Hall of Fame event, that’s not confirmed. Right now, the plan is to figure out how to let fans in safely, as it was confirmed by Stephanie McMahon that they are planning to let fans inside for the first time in over a year. The event happens on April 10-11 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.