wrestling / News

More Details On Possible Return For Tonight’s NXT Deadline (SPOILERS)

December 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Deadline QR Code Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Cora Jade is rumored to be returning at NXT Deadline tonight, as her voice could be heard when a QR code shown on Tuesday’s broadcast was scanned. Fightful Select reports that Jade is expected to make her presence felt after the Iron Survivor Women’s match. Both her music and titantron were tested at the venue in Bridgeport today.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Deadline, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading