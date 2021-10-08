More Details On Power Structure in AEW, Including Who Convinced Tony Khan To Hire Bobby Fish

As we previously reported, there have been conflicting reports on the power structure in AEW, with Bodyslam.net claiming that Tony Khan recently took full control while Dave Meltzer claimed Khan has been in control since 2019. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer elaborated on his report of the situation, with several details about how much the EVPs contribute to creative.

According to Meltzer, Khan has been the head booker since day one and fully took control of the company on December 19, 2019. This followed a poor rating for AEW Dynamite, as well as bad reactions to the show. This was the same episode which featured the Dark Order attacking the Elite, complete with people calling out some of the extras used for their fake-looking punches.

After that, the other EVPs remained involved n creative discussions but Khan now has the final say. Kenny Omega, meanwhile, is heavily involved in the women’s division as an agent and with talent. All of the EVPs recruit talent and recommend people, and sometimes are involved in direct negotiations. Sometimes Khan recruits on his own.

Bobby Fish, who signed with the company earlier this week, was recommended by the Young Bucks, who were the ones who mostly put the deal together. Fish signed a full-time deal, and the announcement was withheld until after his match with Sammy Guevara. They wanted to make it look like an outsider coming in and trying to win, as opposed to someone under contract with a regular match getting made. Many deals have been made like that, including notably Ethan Page.

Cody Rhodes, Omega, the Bucks, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, among others, have a big say in their own segments, which they often write or produce. Almost all the segments with the Elite are written and produced by the Bucks and Omega, same with the others previously mentioned. Although, again, Khan has the final say. He picks who goes over in matches, so it’s not on the performers when they beat someone fans didn’t want them to beat.

It was described as a “team effort.” As an example, Khan came up with the idea of the Bucks vs. Lucha Bros in a cage match, with the title changing hands. Young Bucks then laid out the angles to get to that match. Omega & Danielson and then Nick Jackson and Danielson also laid out their own matches with parameters given to them about who goes over and how much time they have.