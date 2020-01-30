More Details On Reason For Charlotte Flair’s Rumored Wrestlemania Match

This past Sunday, Charlotte Flair won the women’s Royal Rumble. On RAW, she said she hadn’t decided which championship she wanted to challenge for, but it’s rumored that she will challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Championship at Wrestlemania.

At least part of the reason Flair will face Ripley is that WWE is hoping to add some main roster credibility to NXT again. NXT had been growing in the ratings against AEW during the build for Survivor Series, which saw NXT stars appearing on RAW and Smackdown and vice versa. The numbers have fallen back down since then, and WWE is hoping to get the numbers back up.

There were some who believed that the idea of AEW vs. NXT as a “prime concern” was over in regards to Vince McMahon. The idea was to make sure AEW didn’t have strong enough numbers to get a paying TV deal and they would go away. However, AEW was recently renewed on TNT through 2023 at $45 million per year. So the plan to prevent AEW from sticking around failed.