More Details on Ric Flair Getting Physically Involved At AAA Triplemania

Ric Flair made a surprise appearance at AAA Triplemania XXIX last month, leading Andrade el Idolo to the ring. He also got physically involved, delivering chops to Kenny Omega and Konnan, before putting Konnan in the figure-four. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Flair being involved with the show was a last minute decision, even though they knew Flair was coming to the show with Andrade and Charlotte.

Konnan, who is the booker for AAA, asked Andrade if Flair could throw chops, and Flair said he was fine with it. They decided that if he could still chop, he could still do the figure four, and he agreed to that also. Before the segment, Flair was backstage with Andrade training and doing Hindu squats.