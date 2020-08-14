More Details On ROH Resuming TV Tapings Soon, Who Is In Charge of Creative

As we reported earlier this week, ROH has announced that they will resume TV production later this month. They will film in Maryland and stated that they are working closely with the Maryland Athletic Commission to take proper COVID-19 safety precautions. There will be no fans at the tapings, which will be limited to essential staff and wrestlers.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that ROH has consulted with doctors from the commission, as well as MMA companies, to determine the best course of action to run events safely. They will have regular testing and will try to do what the UFC did, as long as its within their financial means.

The talent has already been told to do a 14-day quarantine before the return date, which hasn’t been announced, but could mean several wrestlers are pulled from independent shows they were booked for. The tapings will feature a tournament, with eight shows taped this month to air in September. The safety regulations are said to be strict, as they have been talking with those who were involved in setting up the procedures in Nevada for MMA.

Delirious (Hunter Johnson) will return to head of creative. Marty Scurll, who had been in that position, is on hiatus as ROH is investigating claims made against him during the #SpeakingOut movement. Delirious has been the only creative person handling the format, production and organization of television since that investigation started.