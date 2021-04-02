wrestling / News
More Details On Rumored Lucha Underground Reboot
It was reported last week that there were talks of bringing back Lucha Underground, with a form that would have “similar ideas” but a different name. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reboot is a project of Konnan and MLW boss Court Bauer, which is part of the Azteca Underground angle they’ve been running on MLW TV.
The idea is that Azteca Underground will be the spiritual successor to Lucha Underground. There have been teases since January, with Salina de la Renta’s group Promociones Dorado being purchased by “El Jefe”, who hasn’t been revealed. Eventually, this would be a person in a Dario Cueto role, although it’s unknown if it will actually be Dario Cueto at this time. An Azteca Underground website has already been launched.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle on Why His Royal Rumble Match With Chris Benoit Is Still His Favorite
- Steve Austin On Why He Doesn’t Do A Weekly Podcast Anymore
- Bruce Prichard On Sting Having Talks With WWE In 1988, His Decision To Stay In WCW, Vince McMahon’s Commentary
- Edge Isn’t Bummed Christian Went to AEW: ‘I Want Him to Be Happy’