More Details On Rumored Lucha Underground Reboot

It was reported last week that there were talks of bringing back Lucha Underground, with a form that would have “similar ideas” but a different name. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reboot is a project of Konnan and MLW boss Court Bauer, which is part of the Azteca Underground angle they’ve been running on MLW TV.

The idea is that Azteca Underground will be the spiritual successor to Lucha Underground. There have been teases since January, with Salina de la Renta’s group Promociones Dorado being purchased by “El Jefe”, who hasn’t been revealed. Eventually, this would be a person in a Dario Cueto role, although it’s unknown if it will actually be Dario Cueto at this time. An Azteca Underground website has already been launched.