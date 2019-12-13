More Details on Sami Zayn’s Altercation With Homophobic Fan at Live Event

– New details are available regarding Sami Zayn’s verbal altercation with a fan who shouted homophobic slurs at a WWE live event over the weekend. As you may recall, Zayn was ringside for a cage match between Bray Wyatt and Shinsuke Nakamura when a fan called him a “Canadian f****t,” prompting him to stand up to the man. The man was escorted from the arena.

According to The WON, Zayn cut a pro-Canada, anti-America promo before the match, which was in Daytona Beach, Florida. That appears to have been what prompted the fan to shout at Zayn during the match. Zayn confronted the fan who used the slur three times and asked Zayn if he wanted to fight.

Referee Danilo Anfibio and security team member Keith Burgdoff came over to calm things down and the fan used the term again. It was at this point that Zayn called him a “homophobic bitch” and he was ejected from the arena.