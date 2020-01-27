More Details On Sasha Banks Being Removed From Royal Rumble

As we previously reported, Sasha Banks was pulled from the women’s Royal Rumble match last night and her spot was given to Kelly Kelly. Fightful reports that the reason Banks was not in the match is that she wasn’t medically cleared to wrestle.

Banks hasn’t had a match in WWE since the January 3 edition of Smackdown, where she teamed with Bayley against the teams of Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross. She was advertised to face Evans twice on Smackdown but both times the match never happened. She hasn’t been in any physical angles either.

PWInsider adds that the speculation is that she has an ankle injury, but this hasn’t been confirmed.