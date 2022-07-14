More Details on Sasha Banks’ Convention Bookings

A new report has some additional details on Sasha Banks taking convention bookings after being announced for C2E2. As reported on Wednesday, Banks was announced as appearaing at the Chicago convention next month under her real name, Mercedes Varnado. Fightful Select reports that several wrestling conventions reached out after the announcement to Banks and were told that it wouldn’t happen until 2023 and all wrestling-related promoters that she was only taking non-wrestling-related bookings until 2022 was over.

Other convention organizers confirmed that they had reached out to her reps and were given a firm and specific rate. Banks has not yet been officially confirmed as released from WWE and one promoter who reached out said they “can’t imagine her not being released at this point.” There’s no word if her not accepting wrestling-related bookings are a personal choice or something contractually-mandated at this time.