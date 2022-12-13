More Details on Sasha Banks Working With NJPW

– As previously reported, former WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is expected to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom in Tokyo, Japan next month. Dave Meltzer had more details on Banks working with NJPW on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to an initial report from Voices of Wrestling, Banks will be working with New Japan on a “per appearance deal at the highest price that Bushiroad has ever paid anyone.” Additionally, Bushiroad is going to be paying Banks even more than what they paid Chris Jericho for his recent stints and matchups in the promotion.

Meltzer stated that Jericho was making $100,000 per shot for his NJPW appearances, starting with his match with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in 2018. Meltzer indicated that the value for Jericho was quite good at a $100,000 per appearance, noting all the revenue Jericho drove for the company during his recent run. Additionally, Jericho’s $100,000 per appearance price is the reason NJPW stopped bringing him over.

Additionally, Sasha Banks reportedly has multiple dates lined up with NJPW. Meltzer also noted that NJPW Chairman Takaaki Kidani made the move to bring in Banks, which is not being done through WWE with their approval, similar to Karl Anderson. It’s said that Kidani wanted a big WWE star to come, and he was willing to pay the money to make it happen.

Meltzer noted that Banks’ new schedule would still give her to work on plenty of other projects, including AEW, if she wanted to do it. It’s rumored that Banks is “done” with WWE and not expected to return, “barring any last-minute change.”