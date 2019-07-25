wrestling / News
More Details On Season 2 Of Viceland’s Dark Side of the Ring: Two Episodes Almost Finished
It was reported earlier this week that Viceland has officially renewed their series Dark Side of the Ring for a second season, which was announced on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles by Viceland president Guy Slattery. Acccording to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there will be ten new documentaries for the new season. There were two that were filmed for the first season for Dino Bravo and Chris Benoit, but they weren’t completed as filming stopped when the ten weeks planned at the time were cut to six.
Interviews have yet to be conducted for the Benoit episode. Meanwhile, Viceland either has or will soon talk to Bravo’s widow for his episode. Brawl for All is also an expected topic, as they’ve already spoke to Bart Gunn for it. A story on Jimmy Snuka has also been discussed.
