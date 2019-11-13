wrestling / News
More Details On Steve Austin’s New WWE Network Series
November 13, 2019 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s new WWE Network podcast Broken Skull Sessions will debut soon, with The Undertaker as the first guest.
PWInsider reports that the debut episode will likely be around two hours. It was filmed at Madison Square Garden back in September. The plan is to debut one episode a month, with interviews with WWE stars as well as other celebrities.
