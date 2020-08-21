More Details On Surprise Set For ROH TV Taping (SPOILERS)

As we previously reported, EC3 will be making a surprise appearance on ROH TV soon, as he is in Baltimore for the ongoing TV tapings that run through Sunday.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that EC3 has an agreement with Ring of Honor in addition to his short-term agreement with Impact. He negotiated deals with both companies that are not exclusive to either one. ROH did not work with Impact to get EC3 on their show, as his deals allow him to do both. As such, there will be no creative conflict.

It was also noted that even though the tapings will be built around the Pure title tournament, EC3 will not be part of that tournament.