More Details On Talent Meeting Held Before Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW held a talent meeting before last night’s Dynamite, with Tony Khan addressing recent backstage issues. It was noted that Khan, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone all spoke at the meeting. PWInsider has more details on the meeting and more of what was said.

The meeting started with Tony Khan talking about the new Vice Presidents in talent relations and development and how things would work with the new system. As previously noted, he was said to be “animated” when talking about how AEW was created to give fans an alternative after years of domination by WWE. It was also noted that Khan told the roster that Megha Parekh had emailed Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them about tampering with talent.

Pat Buck said that talent needed to respect the coaches and the way things are structured now instead of going to Khan for everything. He gave information about how talent can pitch ideas in the future.

Tony Schiavone spoke about his time in WCW and his experience to let everyone know why he’s in the position he is. He was said to have come off like an “Uncle who wanted all the kids in his family to succeed.”

Chris Jericho basically gave a ‘rah-rah’ speech and his own thoughts on how far AEW has come.

The Young Bucks, mainly Matt Jackson, said they were available to help anyone who wanted to be helped and they were easy to find.

Kenny Omega also spoke and was said to be “harsh” towards the locker room, which some said was “tough love” but others said was “heavy-handed.” Those in the former category felt he was trying to light a fire under the roster.

Megha Parekh then spoke about legal matters before Khan wrapped it up by talking about the company and what he’s done with it so far.