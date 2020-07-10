More Details On Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Exit, Daga Still Under Contract

As was reported last month, Tessa Blanchard was released from Impact Wrestling just a few days before her contract expired on June 30. She’s now a free agent. It had been reported that Impact wanted to bring her in to drop the Impact World title, but when they couldn’t get her, they ultimately stripped her of the belt and fired her.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Blanchard had told Impact that she wasn’t willing to travel and work during the pandemic. However, she offered Impact a one-date price for Slammiversary on July 18. Whatever that number was, Impact clearly wasn’t willing to pay it.

Meanwhile, Daga, her fiance, is still under contract with the company. Impact doesn’t think her release will affect his status in the company. Daga also wants to work, and was willing to try to leave Mexico to take part in the last taping. However, he wasn’t booked and is not booked for the PPV.