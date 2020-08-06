More Details On The Altered Taping Schedule For WWE In August

As we reported yesterday, WWE was forced to change their taping schedule due to ‘organizational issues’, and as a result, only one episode of Smackdown was taped this week. The August 14 Smackdown and the August 17 episode of RAW will be taped on August 13, keeping the crew at the Performance Center an extra day than planned. The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio had more details on the story, including what some of the organizational issues were.

According to the report, while it’s unknown exactly why things happened the way they did. Several ‘key’ people on Smackdown were scripted into the show but the show was ‘torn apart’ and redone, same as this week’s RAW. The call to make the changes was made late Monday, and because of the issues on Monday it was a ‘complete mess’ on Tuesday.