More Details On The Card For CMLL 87th Anniversary Show

As we previously reported, CMLL announced that they will hold their 87th anniversary show at Arena Mexico on September 25. At this time, it’s expected that no fans will be allowed in but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that CMLL is hoping to get around 5,300, which is a little over 30% capacity.

It will be streamed on Ticketmaster Live as an iPPV. Fans will be allowed to vote on who the champions defend against at the show. The weekly shows will run about $4.37 (not including a $1 service charge) per show, with the anniversary show at $11.66, which may increase. There is also a complete summer package that gets you all four shows for $21.74. You can only stream the show on one device at the time and can only watch live. They can’t be viewed later on demand.

The official CMLL website has more details on the show including what the choices are for each champion’s challenger.

The main event will feature Volador Jr. defending the NWA welterweight title against either Bandido, Soberano Jr., or Templario. At this time, Bandido has 67.31% of the vote.

Mistico & Caristico will defend the CMLL tag team titles against either Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja, Diamante Azul & Stuka Jr., Atlantis Jr. & Flyer or Rey Cometa & Espiritu Negro. Cometa & Negro currently lead the vote with 41.71%.

Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Euforia will defend the CMLL trios titles against either Mephisto, Ephesto & Luciferno; Titan, Audaz & Star Jr.; or Cavernario, Hechicero & El Terrible. Cavernario, Hechicero & El Terrible currently lead with 59.8%.

Sanson & Cuatrero & Forastero, will defend their Mexican national trios titles against either Negro Casas, Felino & Tiger; Blue Panther, Blue Panther Jr. & Black Panther; Valiente, Guerrero Maya Jr. & Esfinge; or Virus, Cancerbero & Raziel. Casas, Felino & Tiger lead with 30.99%.

Chamuel will defend the CMLL world micros title against either Microman, Gallito or Gaupito. Microman leads with 50.65%.

Marcela will defend the CMLL women’s title against either Dalys, Princesa Sugehit or Amapola. Dalys has 41.79% of the vote.

Finally, Metalica will defend the Mexican national women’s title against either Lluvia, Jarochita, Reyna Isis or Estrellita. Lluvia and Isis were tied at 31% apiece until Lluvia posted a alluring photo of herself, as she’s now in the lead with 36.15%.

As for their return next week, the card includes Coyote vs. Diamond, Audaz & Guerrero Maya Jr. vs. Espiritu Negro & Rey Cometa, Marcela & Princesa Sugehit vs. Dalys & Reyna Isis, Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero & Euforia in a non-title match against Flyer & Star Jr. & Volador Jr., and in the main event, Felino vs. Cavernario. Those two had been building to a hair vs. hair match before the pandemic but that stipulation was called off as the promotion feels those types of stipulations don’t work without a live gate.