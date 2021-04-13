More Details on The Fiend and Alexa Bliss’ New Looks for WrestleMania 37

– Callosum Studios co-founder and special makeup effects artist Jason Baker revealed on Twitter some details on who helped create the new looks for The Fiend and Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 37. The studio was also behind Bliss’ new creepy doll friend, Lily, and Baker also helped provide the on set effects for the matchup.

Additionally, Baker revealed he created the pirate costumes worn by cohosts Titus O’Neil and Hulk Hogan on Night 2 of the event. You can view some tweets and photos he shared from WrestleMania 37 below.

Baker wrote on creating the Hogan and Titus costumes, “Got one of the greatest phone calls ever from @WWE the day of #wrestlemania: “Can you dress @HulkHogan & @TitusONeilWWE as Pirates?” Yes. Yes I can.”

Brian McGuire created the new mask sculpt for The Fiend for the matchup, with molding by Jason Adams and Shawn Ronzio. Mandy June Baker created Alexa Bliss’ headpiece. Meanwhile, special effects legend and Callosum Studios co-founder Tom Savini supervised the project.

As previously reported, Callosum Studios has collaborated with WWE on creating The Fiend’s masks and costumes before, including the original mask for The Fiend, and his recent more charred and melted look at Fastlane.