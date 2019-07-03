More Details On The Street Profits RAW and NXT Status

The Street Profits made their main roster debut on RAW this past Monday and WWE later noted that the two will not be around full time. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that the Profits are still NXT wrestlers and their RAW appearance was not a call-up. He also hinted that they will continue to be on RAW TV.

He also noted that there were “a lot of politics involved” in the appearance of the team on RAW. The speculation is that the decision was made by Paul Heyman, to have new faces on the program.

He said: “When someone starts, you always want new faces, you always want young talent. You always want to create new, wild stories. Then after a while you have to settle in. How that all settles in, we’ll see.“